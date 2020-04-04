Why does html page and web page not display hindi fonts?

I want to write a para in Hindi language. And for that, I have copied and pasted a link of mukta-fonts in html page from google fonts site. Also, I have copied and pasted the font family in css. Still, the page is not showing Hindi fonts. Could you please help me?
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Mukta&display=swap"
rel="stylesheet">
</head>
<body>
<p>
rqe dSls gksA
esjk uke r:.k gSA
D;k dj jgs gks
</p>
</body>
<style>
p {
font-size: 2rem;
font-family: 'Mukta', sans-serif;
}
</style>
</html>