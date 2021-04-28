Why does Google search console not detect associated domains?

Just a question to satisfy my curiosity. I just received a message from Google that I should be sure to add a property for each possible variation of my domain. https, http, www and non www. Now I know https://www.mydomain.com can also be accessed as www.mydomain.com or mydomain.com .

I just wondered why Google can’t work that out for themselves!

It also means more complicated management, checking each property and seems to leave it up to Google to decide my canonical url which may actually be the wrong one for me.