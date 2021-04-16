Why does color swap change position of menu?

posweyb: posweyb: Why would swapping a color change the location of the menu

You changed the name of the header id from #header to #myheader but you did not change all the instances of #header in your css file. All your items in the header are styled via descendant selectors based on the parent having an id of #header.

e.g.

/* Header */ #header { background-color: #fff; border-bottom: solid 1px rgba(144, 144, 144, 0.25); box-shadow: 0px 0.0375em 0.125em 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); color: #484848; cursor: default; font-size: 1.25em; height: 4.5em; left: 0; line-height: 4.4em; position: fixed; text-transform: uppercase; top: 0; width: 100%; z-index: 10000; z-index: 10001; } #header h1 { color: #484848; font-weight: 400; height: inherit; left: 1.25em; line-height: inherit; margin: 0; padding: 0; position: absolute; top: 0; } #header nav { height: inherit; line-height: inherit; position: absolute; right: 1.25em; top: 0; vertical-align: middle; } #header nav ul { list-style: none; margin: 0; padding-left: 0; } #header nav ul li { border-radius: 4px; display: inline-block; margin-left: 2.5em; padding-left: 0; } #header nav ul li a { -moz-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out; -webkit-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out; -ms-transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out; transition: color 0.2s ease-in-out; color: #666; display: inline-block; text-decoration: none; } #header nav ul li a:hover { color: #484848; } #header nav ul li:first-child { margin-left: 0; } #header nav ul li .button { border-color: rgba(144, 144, 144, 0.25); box-shadow: none; height: 3em; line-height: 2.9em; margin-bottom: 0; padding: 0 1.5em; position: relative; top: -0.075em; vertical-align: middle; } #header .container { position: relative; } #header .container h1 { left: 0; } #header .container nav { right: 0; } #header.alt { background-color: transparent; border: 0; box-shadow: none; height: 3.25em; line-height: 3.25em; position: absolute; } #header.alt h1 { color: #ffffff; left: 2.5em; top: 2em; } #header.alt h1 a { color: #FFF; } #header.alt nav { right: 2em; top: 2em; } #header.alt nav a { color: #ddd; } #header.alt nav a:active, #header.alt nav a:hover { color: #FFF; } #header.alt .button { border-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5); color: #ffffff !important; } @media screen and (max-width: 980px) { #header { display: none; } } /* Menu */

Your nav for example is styled by this rule:

#header nav { ...

You would need to change all instances of #header in your css file to say #myheader instead.

#myheader nav {

That’s one reason that its best avoid descendant selectors in a large context like that. If instead you had applied a class to the nav in the first place and used that class then the change to the header id would not have had any efect to the nested elements.

e.g.

.nav{.. styles here}

It’s also best to avoid ids as hooks for styling because then it makes it hard to over-ride them as ids carry more weigh than classes. Generally I just use classes to style everything and not have the specificity wars than would otherwise ensue

posweyb: posweyb: And why does the local file reflect the color change but not when it is uploaded on the server?

The text looks red to me in both cases?