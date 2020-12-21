Why do the brackets not show around my list?

I thought I had done this correctly, but obviously not.

I have a list which should have brackets round the numbers and letters.

The coding does everything I want, but not the brackets.

The HTML is:

<ol class="enumeratorbook">
<li>I have enumerated every building and dwelling within my district.</li>
<li> I have delivered a Schedule to every Occupier within my district in accordance with Intructions 8 and 9<span>
in the Memorandum Book, and have accounted for every Schedule so delivered.</span></li>
<li> I have correctly copied into this Summary Book from the Memorandum Book and from the Schedules<span>
the required particulars of the dwellings and population.</span></li>
<li> I have checked all the additions and summarising in this book.</li>
<li> The returns furnished by me in pursuance of the Census (Great Britain) Act, 1910, or the Instructions<span>
issued thereunder have been truly and faithfully taken, and to the best of my knowledge they are</span><span>
correct so far as may be known.</span></li>
</ol>

The Code is:

    list-style-type:lower-alpha; 
    margin-left:100px;
    font-style:normal;
}
                
.enumeratorbook li span{
    display:block;
}

                
.enumeratorbook .registrar  {
    list-style-type: lower-alpha;
}

.enumeratorbook > li:before {
    counter-increment: list;
    content: counter(list, decimal) ") ";
    position: absolute;
    left: -1.4em;
}

Thanks very much

@certificates when you post code on the forums, you need to format it so it will display correctly. (I’m not sure how you’ve managed to be a member so long without discovering this. wink)

You can highlight your code, then use the </> button in the editor window, or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line above your code, and three on a line below your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.

Thanks. I have just done that.

Try something like this:

Thanks.

That does the trick

