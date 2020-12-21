Why do the brackets not show around my list?

I thought I had done this correctly, but obviously not.

I have a list which should have brackets round the numbers and letters.

The coding does everything I want, but not the brackets.

The 1911 Census of Kimmeridge (c5d.co.uk)

The HTML is:

<ol class="enumeratorbook"> <li>I have enumerated every building and dwelling within my district.</li> <li> I have delivered a Schedule to every Occupier within my district in accordance with Intructions 8 and 9<span> in the Memorandum Book, and have accounted for every Schedule so delivered.</span></li> <li> I have correctly copied into this Summary Book from the Memorandum Book and from the Schedules<span> the required particulars of the dwellings and population.</span></li> <li> I have checked all the additions and summarising in this book.</li> <li> The returns furnished by me in pursuance of the Census (Great Britain) Act, 1910, or the Instructions<span> issued thereunder have been truly and faithfully taken, and to the best of my knowledge they are</span><span> correct so far as may be known.</span></li> </ol>

The Code is:

list-style-type:lower-alpha; margin-left:100px; font-style:normal; } .enumeratorbook li span{ display:block; } .enumeratorbook .registrar { list-style-type: lower-alpha; } .enumeratorbook > li:before { counter-increment: list; content: counter(list, decimal) ") "; position: absolute; left: -1.4em; }

Thanks very much