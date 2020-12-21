Why do the brackets not show around my list?

I thought I had done this correctly, but obviously not.
I have a list which should have brackets round the numbers and letters.
The coding does everything I want, but not the brackets.
The 1911 Census of Kimmeridge (c5d.co.uk)
The HTML is:
<ol class="enumeratorbook">
<li>I have enumerated every building and dwelling within my district.</li>
<li> I have delivered a Schedule to every Occupier within my district in accordance with Intructions 8 and 9<span>
in the Memorandum Book, and have accounted for every Schedule so delivered.</span></li>
<li> I have correctly copied into this Summary Book from the Memorandum Book and from the Schedules<span>
the required particulars of the dwellings and population.</span></li>
<li> I have checked all the additions and summarising in this book.</li>
<li> The returns furnished by me in pursuance of the Census (Great Britain) Act, 1910, or the Instructions<span>
issued thereunder have been truly and faithfully taken, and to the best of my knowledge they are</span><span>
correct so far as may be known.</span></li>
</ol>
The Code is:
list-style-type:lower-alpha;
margin-left:100px;
font-style:normal;
}
.enumeratorbook li span{
display:block;
}
.enumeratorbook .registrar {
list-style-type: lower-alpha;
}
.enumeratorbook > li:before {
counter-increment: list;
content: counter(list, decimal) ") ";
position: absolute;
left: -1.4em;
}
Thanks very much