Why Digital Marketing Alone Won’t Build Your Brand ? - Sharing My Opinion

Hello Everyone,

My name is Ankit Anand. I am a Digital Marketing Strategist at webkul.design – A Brand Design Agency.

I want to share my personal experience about how a brand can fail even after spending a lot on digital marketing (SEO, PPC, Google Ads, etc.), simply because they ignore the UI/UX of their website.

Let me walk you through a scenario where most brands start making mistakes. When building a website or app to offer their services in the market, the first and most common mistake business owners make is hiring an inexperienced design agency, often without verifying their expertise. Some of these agencies even showcase fake portfolios.

Once the website or app is delivered (without conducting proper market research, user analysis, or competitive bench-marking etc), the focus shifts to branding.

The brand then hires a digital marketing agency or builds an in-house team to promote their business.

But here’s the problem: no one in the team has a deep understanding of branding.

They only focus on marketing tactics like SEO to rank higher or PPC to run ad campaigns.

But what about user expectations?

Users want a clean, easy-to-navigate website that loads fast, looks trustworthy, and works smoothly across devices. If the design feels confusing or outdated, they’ll leave immediately , no matter how much you spend on ads and SEO.

Sadly, that’s often ignored. This is exactly why many brands fail and I’ve personally experienced this.

So whether it’s personal branding or product branding, build a strong brand foundation first , hire a good brand design agency then move on to marketing.

I hope this was informative. If anyone has an alternative opinion, please feel free to share—I’d love to hear it.