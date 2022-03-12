Why can't we use function variables

Function declarations are hoisted like variables. Unlike variables (vars) which are hoisted to the top and given a value of undefined in the case of function declarations the entire definition is hoisted to the top.
This is why you can call or invoke the function ahead of it’s position in code
Try and picture hoisting as variables being put into an object connected to the code. When we want these variables or function declarations that is where javascript is going to look.
Consider the following:
1. const x = 2
2. var y = 5
3. let z = 10
4. function log(val) {
5. console.log(val)
6. }
When we execute line 1
--> 1. const x = 2 the variable object looks a bit like this.
// variable object
{
x: 2,
y: undefined
z:
log: function(val) { // whole function has been put here from the get go.
console.log(val)
}
}
When we execute line 2
--> 2. var y = 5
// variable object
{
x: 2,
y: 5
z:
log: function(val) {
console.log(val)
}
}
And execute line 3
--> 3. let z = 10 and so on …
// variable object
{
x: 2,
y: 5
z: 10
log: function(val) {
console.log(val)
}
}