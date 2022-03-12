Why can't we use function variables

The term to be aware of is hoisting, which is when variables and function declarations are moved to the top of their scope before code execution. E.g.
console.log(greeting);
var greeting = 'Hi';
This will log
undefined (instead of a
ReferenceError), as this is what the code above looks like to the interpreter:
var greeting;
console.log(greeting);
greeting = 'Hi';
Which technically means that we can use variables before they are declared, just likely not with the desired result.
ES6 introduced something called the temporal dead zone, which makes accessing a
let/
const variable before its declaration throw an error:
console.log(greeting);
const greeting = 'Hi';
// ReferenceError
@Growly if this is new to you, it might be an idea to give these two articles a quick read: