Why can't I send this data to the database?

No, @Gandalf means can you show us which line of your code is line 46? Highlight it in the original post, or post it separately.

But, I think I know which line it is, presumably you’ve now fixed it to read

if ($_GET['go'] == 'cadastrar'){

and this error means that you’re trying to access an array element called “go” which does not exist. You should read up on the isset() function to see how to get rid of it. I presume you get the error when you first open the page, not when you submit the form.

I must say the way you decide whether the form is submitted is rather strange, to my relatively inexperienced eyes at least. Most people look at whether the button is set, but the more recommended way these days seems to be

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") {

Normally I’d see that before you draw the form, rather than afterwards, unless the form handling code is in a separate file. It’s difficult to tell from the original post.

I don’t see why you are sending a form with both POST and GET variables, unless that’s needed somewhere else too.