Why can't I send this data to the database?

Why i can´t?
Register.php
<?php
require_once "config.php";
?>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Cadastro</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div id="Register">
<form method="post" action="?go=cadastrar">
<table id="cad_table">
<tr>
<td>Nome</td>
<td><input type="text" name="nome" id="nome" class="txt"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Login</td>
<td><input type="text" name="login" id="login" class="txt" maxlength="30"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Email</td>
<td><input type="text" name="email" id="email" class="txt"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Senha</td>
<td><input type="password" name="senha id="senha" class="txt" maxlength="30"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2"><input type="submit" value="Registar" id="btnCad"></td>
</tr>
</table>
</form>
</div>
</body>
</html>
<?php
if(@_GET['go'] == 'cadastrar'){
$nome = $_POST['nome'];
$login = $_POST['login'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$senha = $_POST['senha'];
if(empty($nome)){
echo "<script>alert(Preencha todos os campos!'); history.back();</script>";
}elseif(empty($email)){
echo "<script>alert('Preencha todos os campos!'); history.back();</script>";
}elseif(empty($login)){
echo "<script>alert('Preencha todos os campos!'); history.back();</script>";
}elseif(empty($senha)){
echo "<script>alert('Preencha todos os campos!'); history.back();</script>";
}else{
$query1 = mysqli_fetch_row(mysqli_query("SELECT * FROM reglog WHERE reglog = '$user'"));
if ($query1 == 1){
echo "<script>alert('Login ja existe'); history.back();</script>";
}else{
mysqli_query("insert into reglog (nome, email, login, senha) values ('$nome','$login','$email','$senha')");
echo "<script>alert('Registrado com sucesso');</script>";
header("location: cadastro.php");
}
}
}
?>
config.php
<?php
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost", "root", "") or die("Não foi possível conectar com o servidor de dados!");
mysqli_select_db($con, "reglog") or die("banco de dados nao localizado");
?>
database image
https://gyazo.com/1483456ef4e16d9d7302114d217f8646
https://gyazo.com/054df2fca43f19baeedaa44fcfab5b6c