Why can't I add a new row?

Check for duplicates when a selection is being made

We can just use the change event to check the item selection when its changed.

$(document).on("change", "#invoice-item-table select", function(evt) { if (hasDuplicateItems()) { alert("Please Change Duplicate Item"); evt.preventDefault(); return false; } });

We are now warned whenever the itemname is changed to be one that already exist.

The updated code that checks when items change, is found at https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/3/