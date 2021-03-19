Why can't I add a new row?

Create button checks for duplicates

I got excited about using each to iterate through the rows. That’s not needed. To allow for exiting early at the first error, I’ll revert things back to using a for loop instead of the each loop that was there.

// rows.each(function (index, itemRow) { for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) { var itemRow = rows[i]; ... // }); }

With those above techniques for checking for duplicates, I’ll start with the create button.

The for loop checks that each row has an item name, and quantity. Before doing those individual checks, it would be useful to first find out if an item name has been duplicated.

We will want to get the invoice item rows. Because we already do that in a few other places in the code, this is a good time to create a getInvoiceRows function to do that.

function getInvoiceRows() { var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table"); var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children(); return rows; }

We can now replace those other areas of the code that get the rows with that function:

function getItemCount() { // var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table"); // var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children(); var rows = getInvoiceRows(); ... } ... // var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table"); // var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children(); var rows = getInvoiceRows(); for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) { ... } }

Before that for loop, we can now add the code that checks if there are any item duplicates. A nice simple manner to achieve that is to put a list of the selected item names into a set. If there are duplicates then the set will be smaller than the number of items.

First, we use map to get an array list of the item names:

var rows = getInvoiceRows(); var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) { return select.value; });

Then, we use Set to get the unique values, and compare against the number of item names.

if (new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length) { alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items"); evt.preventDefault(); return false; }

I also noticed that some of the uniquely numbered identifiers such as item_name1 and order_item_quantity_1 are floating around in the HTML code, so those have been removed.