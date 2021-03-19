Why can't I add a new row?

No, none of those ways have been done in that code. That previous work has been doing some cleaning up, making it easier for any of those ways to be achieved.
Create button checks for duplicates
I got excited about using each to iterate through the rows. That’s not needed. To allow for exiting early at the first error, I’ll revert things back to using a for loop instead of the each loop that was there.
// rows.each(function (index, itemRow) {
for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) {
var itemRow = rows[i];
...
// });
}
With those above techniques for checking for duplicates, I’ll start with the create button.
The for loop checks that each row has an item name, and quantity. Before doing those individual checks, it would be useful to first find out if an item name has been duplicated.
We will want to get the invoice item rows. Because we already do that in a few other places in the code, this is a good time to create a getInvoiceRows function to do that.
function getInvoiceRows() {
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
return rows;
}
We can now replace those other areas of the code that get the rows with that function:
function getItemCount() {
// var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
// var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
...
}
...
// var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
// var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) {
...
}
}
Before that for loop, we can now add the code that checks if there are any item duplicates. A nice simple manner to achieve that is to put a list of the selected item names into a set. If there are duplicates then the set will be smaller than the number of items.
First, we use map to get an array list of the item names:
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) {
return select.value;
});
Then, we use Set to get the unique values, and compare against the number of item names.
if (new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
I also noticed that some of the uniquely numbered identifiers such as
item_name1 and
order_item_quantity_1 are floating around in the HTML code, so those have been removed.
The updated code where the
create button checks for duplicates, is found at https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/1/
Check for duplicates when a new item is added
Because we are checking for duplicates again, it makes sense to move the existing duplicate checking code into a separate function. That way we can easily use it from different places.
function hasDuplicateItems() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) {
return select.value;
});
return new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length;
}
We can now replace the code from the previous post with the following updated code instead:
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
That hasDuplicateItems function can also be used when adding a new item.
// $(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(evt) {
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function() {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
...
});
It ends up being a sanity-check, so that the add row doesn’t occur when there are duplicate items.
The updated code where adding rows also checks for duplicate items is found at https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/2/
Check for duplicates when a selection is being made
We can just use the change event to check the item selection when its changed.
$(document).on("change", "#invoice-item-table select", function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Change Duplicate Item");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
});
We are now warned whenever the itemname is changed to be one that already exist.
The updated code that checks when items change, is found at https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/3/
Thank you, these are good way. You explained it very well, and I took advantage of it,
Sorry, there’s a problem with this section.
https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/4/
Data doesn’t go well into the database,
Deleting this line has created a problem
// $('#invoice_form').submit();
If so, arrange this https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/3/ with this,
https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/3/
It’s not required to remove it. Leave it in.
I think these two will arrange with each other, and the problem will be solved
https://jsfiddle.net/2at8ns3L/3/ with https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/3/
because there’s no problem with data going to database
Just arrange javascript code the problem will be solved
Just to explain more fully, each set of code is not a new set with only the situation being explained applied to it. Instead, the sets of code are sequential, with each set of code adding on top of all of the previous code that comes before it.
Code here is not a problem working well with the php and database
The problem is
When I select multiple rows and click create button into database one of the rows decreases
And that was after this update https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/3/
look at this
With a date and foo 4, bar 5, and baz 6, clicking the create button results in the following form information being submitted from the web page to the server:
order_no: 12345
class_id: <?php echo isset($class_id) ? $class_id: '' ?>
order_date: 2021-03-17
item_name[]: foo
order_item_quantity[]: 4
item_name[]: bar
order_item_quantity[]: 5
item_name[]: baz
order_item_quantity[]: 6
total_item: 3
create_invoice: create
I got that information by opening up the developer tools, and going to the network panel. When clicking the create button the network panel shows the above information in the Form Data section.
I recommend that you do similar, so that you can figure out if the problem exists in that information going to the PHP code, or with the PHP code itself.
This is all the code.
It’s strange that this will reduce a row
<?php include_once 'header.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'sidebar.php'; ?>
<?php include_once 'navtop.php'; ?>
<div class="container-fluid">
<?php
//invoice.php
include('database_connection.php');
if(isset($_POST["create_invoice"]))
{
$order_total_after_tax = 0;
$statement = $connect->prepare(" INSERT INTO results (id, student_id, date_created, marks_percentage)
VALUES (NULL, :order_no, :order_date, :order_total_after_tax)");
$statement->execute(
array(
':order_no' => trim($_POST["order_no"]),
':order_date' => trim($_POST["order_date"]),
':order_total_after_tax' => $order_total_after_tax,
)
);
$statement = $connect->query("SELECT LAST_INSERT_ID()");
$order_id = $statement->fetchColumn();
for($count=0; $count<$_POST["total_item"]; $count++)
{
$order_total_after_tax = $order_total_after_tax + floatval(trim($_POST["order_item_quantity"][$count]));
$statement = $connect->prepare("INSERT INTO result_items (id,result_id,subject_id,mark)
VALUES (NULL, :order_id, :item_name, :order_item_quantity)");
$statement->execute(
array(
':order_id' => $order_id,
':item_name' => trim($_POST["item_name"][$count]),
':order_item_quantity' => trim($_POST["order_item_quantity"][$count]),
)
);
}
$statement = $connect->prepare(" UPDATE results
SET marks_percentage = :order_total_after_tax
WHERE id = :order_id
");
$statement->execute(
array(
':order_total_after_tax' => $order_total_after_tax,
':order_id' => $order_id
)
);
header("location:new_result.php");
}
//create
?>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#order_date').datepicker({
format: "yyyy-mm-dd",
autoclose: true
});
});
</script>
<div class="container-fluid">
<?php
// zayadkrdn
if(isset($_GET["add"]))
{
?>
<form method="post" id="invoice_form">
<div class="table-responsive">
<table class="table table-bordered">
<tr>
<td colspan="2" align="center">
<h2 style="margin-top:10.5px">Create Invoice</h2>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
Reverse Charge<br />
<div class="form-group">
<label for="" class="control-label">Student</label>
<select name="order_no" id="order_no" class="form-control select3 select2-sm">
<option></option>
<?php echo student($conn); ?>
</select>
</div>
<input type="date" name="order_date" id="order_date" class="form-control input-sm" placeholder="Select Invoice Date" />
</div>
</div>
<br />
<table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered">
<thead>
<tr>
<th width="7%">Sr No.</th>
<th width="20%">Item Name</th>
<th width="5%">Quantity</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td><span id="sr_no">1</span></td>
<td>
<select name="item_name[]" class="form-control select3 select2-sm input-sm">
<option></option>
<?php echo fill_product($conn); ?>
</select>
</td>
<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" data-srno="1" class="form-control input-sm order_item_quantity" /></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
<div align="right">
<button type="button" name="add_row" id="add_row" class="btn btn-success btn-xs">+</button>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="right"><b>Total</b></td>
<td align="right"><b><span id="final_total_amt"></span></b></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2" align="center">
<input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" />
<input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class="btn btn-info" value="create" />
</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
</form>
<script>
$(document).ready(function() {
var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var options = $('[name="item_name[]"]').html()
$('[name="item_name[]"]').select2()
function getInvoiceRows() {
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
return rows;
}
function getItemCount() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var count = rows.length;
return count;
}
function hasDuplicateItems() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) {
return select.value;
});
return new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length;
}
$(document).on("change", "#invoice-item-table select", function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Change Duplicate Item");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
});
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var count = getItemCount();
$('#total_item').val(count);
var html_code = '';
html_code += '<tr>';
html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">' + count + '</span></td>';
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>' + options + '</select></td>';
html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
html_code += '</tr>';
var $row = $(html_code);
$row.find('select').select2();
$('#invoice-item-table').append($row);
});
$(document).on('click', '.remove_row', function() {
var removeButton = this;
var row = $(removeButton).closest("tr");
var tbody = row.parent();
var total_item_amount = row.find(".order_item_final_amount").val();
var final_amount = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var result_amount = parseFloat(final_amount) - parseFloat(total_item_amount);
$('#final_total_amt').text(result_amount);
row.remove();
$('#total_item').val(tbody.children().length);
});
$('#create_invoice').click(function(evt) {
if ($.trim($('#order_no').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Invoice Number");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if ($.trim($('#order_date').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Select Invoice Date");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) {
var itemRow = rows[i];
var itemName = $(itemRow).find("select");
if ($.trim(itemName.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
itemName.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
var itemQuantity = $(itemRow).find("[name='order_item_quantity[]']");
if ($.trim(itemQuantity.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Quantity");
itemQuantity.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
}
});
});
</script>
<?php
}
// end addd
?>
</div>
</div>
<?php include_once 'footer.php'; ?>
Note without javadcript code is not a problem
The problem is in this section.
$(document).ready(function() {
var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var options = $('[name="item_name[]"]').html()
$('[name="item_name[]"]').select2()
function getInvoiceRows() {
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
return rows;
}
function getItemCount() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var count = rows.length;
return count;
}
function hasDuplicateItems() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) {
return select.value;
});
return new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length;
}
$(document).on("change", "#invoice-item-table select", function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Change Duplicate Item");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
});
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var count = getItemCount();
$('#total_item').val(count);
var html_code = '';
html_code += '<tr>';
html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">' + count + '</span></td>';
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>' + options + '</select></td>';
html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
html_code += '</tr>';
var $row = $(html_code);
$row.find('select').select2();
$('#invoice-item-table').append($row);
});
$(document).on('click', '.remove_row', function() {
var removeButton = this;
var row = $(removeButton).closest("tr");
var tbody = row.parent();
var total_item_amount = row.find(".order_item_final_amount").val();
var final_amount = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var result_amount = parseFloat(final_amount) - parseFloat(total_item_amount);
$('#final_total_amt').text(result_amount);
row.remove();
$('#total_item').val(tbody.children().length);
});
function cal_final_total(count) {
var final_item_total = 0;
for (j = 1; j <= count; j++) {
var quantity = 0;
var price = 0;
var actual_amount = 0;
var tax1_rate = 0;
var tax1_amount = 0;
var tax2_rate = 0;
var tax2_amount = 0;
var tax3_rate = 0;
var tax3_amount = 0;
var item_total = 0;
quantity = $('#order_item_quantity' + j).val();
if (quantity > 0) {
price = $('#order_item_price' + j).val();
if (price > 0) {
actual_amount = parseFloat(quantity) * parseFloat(price);
$('#order_item_actual_amount' + j).val(actual_amount);
tax1_rate = $('#order_item_tax1_rate' + j).val();
if (tax1_rate > 0) {
tax1_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax1_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax1_amount' + j).val(tax1_amount);
}
tax2_rate = $('#order_item_tax2_rate' + j).val();
if (tax2_rate > 0) {
tax2_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax2_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax2_amount' + j).val(tax2_amount);
}
tax3_rate = $('#order_item_tax3_rate' + j).val();
if (tax3_rate > 0) {
tax3_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax3_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax3_amount' + j).val(tax3_amount);
}
item_total = parseFloat(actual_amount) + parseFloat(tax1_amount) + parseFloat(tax2_amount) + parseFloat(tax3_amount);
final_item_total = parseFloat(final_item_total) + parseFloat(item_total);
$('#order_item_final_amount' + j).val(item_total);
}
}
}
$('#final_total_amt').text(final_item_total);
}
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_price', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax1_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax2_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax3_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$('#create_invoice').click(function(evt) {
if ($.trim($('#order_no').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Invoice Number");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if ($.trim($('#order_date').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Select Invoice Date");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) {
var itemRow = rows[i];
var itemName = $(itemRow).find("select");
if ($.trim(itemName.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
itemName.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
var itemQuantity = $(itemRow).find("[name='order_item_quantity[]']");
if ($.trim(itemQuantity.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Quantity");
itemQuantity.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
}
});
});
More information is required. What is the form data that gets sent to the server?
I gave an example in my previous post about how to find that form data information.
By understanding what’s going wrong in the form data that’s being sent, we can then figure out what’s causing that problem to occur.
The problem is selected, brother.
I told you without javascript code there’s no problem
Data is well going in
results and
result_items database labels
$(document).ready(function() {
var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var options = $('[name="item_name[]"]').html()
$('[name="item_name[]"]').select2()
function getInvoiceRows() {
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
return rows;
}
function getItemCount() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var count = rows.length;
return count;
}
function hasDuplicateItems() {
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
var itemNames = rows.find("select").map(function (i, select) {
return select.value;
});
return new Set(itemNames).size < itemNames.length;
}
$(document).on("change", "#invoice-item-table select", function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Change Duplicate Item");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
});
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(evt) {
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var count = getItemCount();
$('#total_item').val(count);
var html_code = '';
html_code += '<tr>';
html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">' + count + '</span></td>';
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>' + options + '</select></td>';
html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
html_code += '</tr>';
var $row = $(html_code);
$row.find('select').select2();
$('#invoice-item-table').append($row);
});
$(document).on('click', '.remove_row', function() {
var removeButton = this;
var row = $(removeButton).closest("tr");
var tbody = row.parent();
var total_item_amount = row.find(".order_item_final_amount").val();
var final_amount = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var result_amount = parseFloat(final_amount) - parseFloat(total_item_amount);
$('#final_total_amt').text(result_amount);
row.remove();
$('#total_item').val(tbody.children().length);
});
function cal_final_total(count) {
var final_item_total = 0;
for (j = 1; j <= count; j++) {
var quantity = 0;
var price = 0;
var actual_amount = 0;
var tax1_rate = 0;
var tax1_amount = 0;
var tax2_rate = 0;
var tax2_amount = 0;
var tax3_rate = 0;
var tax3_amount = 0;
var item_total = 0;
quantity = $('#order_item_quantity' + j).val();
if (quantity > 0) {
price = $('#order_item_price' + j).val();
if (price > 0) {
actual_amount = parseFloat(quantity) * parseFloat(price);
$('#order_item_actual_amount' + j).val(actual_amount);
tax1_rate = $('#order_item_tax1_rate' + j).val();
if (tax1_rate > 0) {
tax1_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax1_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax1_amount' + j).val(tax1_amount);
}
tax2_rate = $('#order_item_tax2_rate' + j).val();
if (tax2_rate > 0) {
tax2_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax2_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax2_amount' + j).val(tax2_amount);
}
tax3_rate = $('#order_item_tax3_rate' + j).val();
if (tax3_rate > 0) {
tax3_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount) * parseFloat(tax3_rate) / 100;
$('#order_item_tax3_amount' + j).val(tax3_amount);
}
item_total = parseFloat(actual_amount) + parseFloat(tax1_amount) + parseFloat(tax2_amount) + parseFloat(tax3_amount);
final_item_total = parseFloat(final_item_total) + parseFloat(item_total);
$('#order_item_final_amount' + j).val(item_total);
}
}
}
$('#final_total_amt').text(final_item_total);
}
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_price', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax1_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax2_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax3_rate', function() {
cal_final_total();
});
$('#create_invoice').click(function(evt) {
if ($.trim($('#order_no').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Invoice Number");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if ($.trim($('#order_date').val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Select Invoice Date");
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
if (hasDuplicateItems()) {
alert("Please Remove Duplicate Items");
evt.preventDefault();
return false;
}
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = getInvoiceRows();
for (i = 0; i < rows.length; i += 1) {
var itemRow = rows[i];
var itemName = $(itemRow).find("select");
if ($.trim(itemName.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
itemName.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
var itemQuantity = $(itemRow).find("[name='order_item_quantity[]']");
if ($.trim(itemQuantity.val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Quantity");
itemQuantity.focus();
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
}
});
});
For more information in this section, there’s no case.
https://jsfiddle.net/megapop/n92omsa8
i hope it is clear
As I have no reasonable way to simulate the problem, my assistance comes to an end.
thanks for your help
Is it possible to see the submitted form data when things go right with no JS, compared with the form data when things go wrong using JS?
Being able to see both of those sets of form data will help, when it comes to tracing things back to what’s causing that particular problem.
yes, the data goes without problems between both tablets