Why can't I add a new row?

Remove the global count

Lastly, we can remove the global count variable from the code by getting the number of rows in the tbody section of the table instead.

Because the item count is used in several places, we can put that in a function to help simplify things.

function getItemCount() { var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table"); var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children(); var count = rows.length; return count; }

We can now use that function in the code where needed:

$(document).ready(function() { var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text(); // var count = 1; ... $(document).on('click', '#add_row', function() { // count++; var count = getItemCount() + 1; $('#total_item').val(count); ... // function cal_final_total(count) { function cal_final_total() { var count = getItemCount(); var final_item_total = 0; for (j = 1; j <= count; j++) { ... // cal_final_total(count); cal_final_total();

There is now no more global count variable throughout the code.

The updated code with those changes is found at https://jsfiddle.net/nump9twz/

Even though there are still some numbered unique identifiers, such as sr_no and data-srno , it would be irresponsible to remove those without knowing if that removal will impact other things.

Despite that, now that the numbered unique identifiers that were being used by the code have all been removed, it is now easier to understand and update the code to meet changing circumstances.