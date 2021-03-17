Why can't I add a new row?

Remove row_id_nn

We can remove the need for row_id_nn, by instead using DOM navigation techniques to walk up the DOM until we get to the row.

As you are using jQuery in your code I will use jQuery techniques to achieve that.

In the remove row event handler, the this keyword is representing the button that was clicked on. It can get tricky when the this keyword is used in several placed to refer to different things, so I will use a local variable for the remove button.

// var row_id = $(this).attr("id"); var removeButton = this; var row_id = $(removeButton).attr("id");

Now that we have an easy and clear reference to the remove button, we can use the jQuery closest element method to go up through the ancestors until we get to the <tr> element.

// $('#row_id_' + row_id).remove(); removeButton.closest("tr").remove();

The row_id_nn identifier is no longer being used to achieve anything, and can be removed from the code.

// html_code += '<tr id="row_id_' + count + '">'; html_code += '<tr>';

The updated code that no longer uses row_id_nn is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/

It is by other simple techniques that we can improve other parts of the code too, to remove the reliance on numbered identifiers.