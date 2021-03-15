Why can't I add a new row?

What’s the solution
Well if the problem is:
what do you suspect the solution would be?
That’s why I like to call them “unique identifiers”, as that makes the problem and the solution immediately apparant.
Actually, the IDs should be unique as they’re all getting appended the incrementing
count variable… @arman you probably just need to initialise
select2 for the newly added select elements. Where are you doing that for the first working one anyway?
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.selectA').select2({
placeholder:"choose",
width: "100%"
});
})
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.selectB').select2({
placeholder:"choose",
width: "100%"
});
})
<select name="item_name[]" id="item_name1" class="form-control selectA">
<option></option>
<?php echo fill_product($conn); ?>
</select>
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name' + count + '" class="form-control selectB"><option value=""></option>'+options +'</select></td>';
When adding a new row:
var html_code = '...'
var $row = $(html_code)
// Initialize select2
$row.find('select').select2()
$('#invoice-item-table').append($row)
can u updated in here
https://jsfiddle.net/megapop/n92omsa8
Done so already.
;-)
It works very well. Thank you again.
And that’s why i don’t like breaking up strings.
Sorry, guys. , How do I do that when i click the create button, say Item Name already on the list ?
Clearer, don’t select two similar names as the picture
There are a few ways of dealing with duplicates
- you could check for duplicates when the selection is being made
- you could check for duplicates when a new item is added
- you could check for duplicates when the create button is clicked
- you could remove the selected options from the dropdown option list when a selection is made
I prefer the last of those techniques.
Why are numbered identifiers being used in the code? Using a sequential list of unique identifiers is a clear indicator that the wrong technique is being used, and that something other than unique identifiers should be used instead.
What identifiers are being used in the code?
- row_id_nn
- item_namenn
- order_item_quantitynn
- nn
Which of those identifiers are used by the code?
- row_id_nn is accessed using nn from the remove button
- item_namenn is used to loop through each item name dropdown, even though that part of the code achieves nothing
- order_item_quantity is a separate loop to figure out the total
- nn is used to access row_id_nn
All of those use numbered unique identifiers, committing programming sins that need not occur.
Remove row_id_nn
We can remove the need for row_id_nn, by instead using DOM navigation techniques to walk up the DOM until we get to the row.
As you are using jQuery in your code I will use jQuery techniques to achieve that.
In the remove row event handler, the this keyword is representing the button that was clicked on. It can get tricky when the this keyword is used in several placed to refer to different things, so I will use a local variable for the remove button.
// var row_id = $(this).attr("id");
var removeButton = this;
var row_id = $(removeButton).attr("id");
Now that we have an easy and clear reference to the remove button, we can use the jQuery closest element method to go up through the ancestors until we get to the
<tr> element.
// $('#row_id_' + row_id).remove();
removeButton.closest("tr").remove();
The row_id_nn identifier is no longer being used to achieve anything, and can be removed from the code.
// html_code += '<tr id="row_id_' + count + '">';
html_code += '<tr>';
The updated code that no longer uses
row_id_nn is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/
It is by other simple techniques that we can improve other parts of the code too, to remove the reliance on numbered identifiers.
Remove the remove button identifier
Currently the remove button identifier is used to try and access an
order_item_final_amount element. However, assuming that there was one, it can be a name attribute or a class attribute instead.
If it’s a class attribute, we can easily access it by gaining a reference to the row:
var removeButton = this;
var row = removeButton.closest("tr");
...
// var total_item_amount = $('#order_item_final_amount' + row_id).val();
var total_item_amount = row.find(".order_item_final_amount").val();
and if it’s a name instead of a class, we can use an updated selector instead:
var removeButton = this;
var row = removeButton.closest("tr");
...
// var total_item_amount = $('#order_item_final_amount' + row_id).val();
var total_item_amount = row.find("[name=order_item_final_amount]").val();
Either way, the row id is no longer being used by anything, and can now be removed.
// html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" id="' + count + '" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
...
// var row_id = $(removeButton).attr("id");
We can also update the previous removeButton code to use that row reference instead too.
// removeButton.closest("tr").remove();
row.remove();
The updated code with the above changes is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/2/
Remove the global row count
In the same place that the row id and row remove was being done, I also see count being used there. In the quest to remove the reliance on numbered identifiers, we can remove the need for that global count variable too.
row.remove();
count--;
$('#total_item').val(count);
We can instead count the number of rows in the table.
Right now the table is a bit muddled, with the header row being mixed in with the table body rows. We can move that into its own
<thead> section, using
<tbody> for the main content of the table.
<table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered">
<thead>
<tr>
<th width="7%">Sr No.</th>
<th width="20%">Item Name</th>
<th width="5%">Quantity</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
...
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
This way, the
<tbody> element now contains the correct number of
<tr> elements.
As the row itself is being removed, we can’t used that row reference after it has been removed. What we can do is to do the work before the row is removed, or to gain a reference to the tbody element so that we can do the work afterwards. I’ll use the latter technique.
We can easily access the tbody after we get the row.
var row = $(removeButton).closest("tr");
var tbody = row.parent();
We can now update the total_item element.
row.remove();
count--;
// $('#total_item').val(count);
$('#total_item').val(tbody.children().length);
That total_item is a hidden form field, but it still gets updated.
<input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" />
<input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class
The screen shows
Total NaN after removing a row. That part doesn’t work and is not related to any of the changes being made.
The reason why that part is NaN is from a separate issue, because there is no price or tax rate in your example code. I presume that you have removed those for the sake of simplicity, which has left parts of your code in a non-working state.
I will leave things like that for now, and carry on focusing on appropriately removing the numbered identifiers.
For now, the updated code is at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/3/
Remove item_name and order_item_quantity numbered identifiers
The next numbered identifier to remove is used in calculating the price.
for (var no = 1; no <= count; no++) {
console.log({itemname: $('#item_name' + no).val()});
if ($.trim($('#item_name' + no).val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
$('#item_name' + no).focus();
return false;
}
When looping through each item, it really should be each item row that is looped through. That way we can easily gain access to anything in each row that we need to access.
Before making much progress, we need to replace the return false statements. Those are all designed to prevent the default behaviour of submitting the form from taking place.
A much safer way to achieve that is by using the evt.preventDefault() method instead.
// $('#create_invoice').click(function() {
$('#create_invoice').click(function(evt) {
...
if ($.trim($('#item_name' + no).val()).length == 0) {
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
$('#item_name' + no).focus();
// return false;
evt.preventDefault();
return;
}
We can now turn that for loop into a forEach loop instead. The row index starts at 0, so I’ll have the
no value be one more than the row index.
// for (var no = 1; no <= count; no++) {
rows.each(function (index, itemRow) {
no = index + 1;
...
// }
});
That lets us keep on using the
no variable for now, as we convert the rest of the code to use itemRow instead.
Because preventDefault() is being used, we don’t need to use return anymore inside of the each loop.
rows.each(function (index, itemRow) {
...
evt.preventDefault();
// return;
}
With the console.log, we can make a simple request for the item name, and use that instead.
var itemName = $(itemRow).find("select");
// console.log({itemname: $('#item_name' + no).val()});
console.log({itemname: itemName.val()});
We can now replace all old occurrences of item_name with the updated itemName one instead.
// if ($.trim($('#item_name' + no).val()).length == 0) {
if ($.trim(itemName.val()).length == 0) {
...
// $('#item_name' + no).focus();
itemName.focus();
We can do the same thing with itemQuantity too.
var itemQuantity = $(itemRow).find("[name='order_item_quantity[]']");
// if ($.trim($('#order_item_quantity' + no).val()).length == 0) {
if ($.trim(itemQuantity.val()).length == 0) {
...
// $('#order_item_quantity' + no).focus();
itemQuantity.focus();
Now that things are working without the
no variable, we can remove that, and the numbered item_name and item_quantity identifiers too.
// html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name' + count + '" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>' + options + '</select></td>';
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>' + options + '</select></td>';
// html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" id="order_item_quantity' + count + '" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
...
rows.each(function (index, itemRow) {
// no = index + 1;
I also removed the final submit line as it seems to achieve nothing.
// $('#invoice_form').submit();
That was in the click event handler of the submit button, so the event handler is going to submit anyway, so long as none of the preventDefault() parts of the code are executed.
The updated code with the above changes is found at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/4/
Remove the global count
Lastly, we can remove the global count variable from the code by getting the number of rows in the tbody section of the table instead.
Because the item count is used in several places, we can put that in a function to help simplify things.
function getItemCount() {
var invoice_item_table = $("#invoice-item-table");
var rows = invoice_item_table.find("tbody").children();
var count = rows.length;
return count;
}
We can now use that function in the code where needed:
$(document).ready(function() {
var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
// var count = 1;
...
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function() {
// count++;
var count = getItemCount() + 1;
$('#total_item').val(count);
...
// function cal_final_total(count) {
function cal_final_total() {
var count = getItemCount();
var final_item_total = 0;
for (j = 1; j <= count; j++) {
...
// cal_final_total(count);
cal_final_total();
There is now no more global count variable throughout the code.
The updated code with those changes is found at https://jsfiddle.net/nump9twz/
Even though there are still some numbered unique identifiers, such as
sr_no and
data-srno, it would be irresponsible to remove those without knowing if that removal will impact other things.
Despite that, now that the numbered unique identifiers that were being used by the code have all been removed, it is now easier to understand and update the code to meet changing circumstances.
You can do one of the ways. in here https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/4/
you could check for duplicates when the selection is being made
you could check for duplicates when a new item is added
you could check for duplicates when the create button is clicked
you could remove the selected options from the dropdown option list when a selection is made
No, none of those ways have been done in that code. That previous work has been doing some cleaning up, making it easier for any of those ways to be achieved.