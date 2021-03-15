Why can't I add a new row?

Remove the global row count

In the same place that the row id and row remove was being done, I also see count being used there. In the quest to remove the reliance on numbered identifiers, we can remove the need for that global count variable too.

row.remove(); count--; $('#total_item').val(count);

We can instead count the number of rows in the table.

Right now the table is a bit muddled, with the header row being mixed in with the table body rows. We can move that into its own <thead> section, using <tbody> for the main content of the table.

<table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered"> <thead> <tr> <th width="7%">Sr No.</th> <th width="20%">Item Name</th> <th width="5%">Quantity</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> ... </tr> </tbody> </table>

This way, the <tbody> element now contains the correct number of <tr> elements.

As the row itself is being removed, we can’t used that row reference after it has been removed. What we can do is to do the work before the row is removed, or to gain a reference to the tbody element so that we can do the work afterwards. I’ll use the latter technique.

We can easily access the tbody after we get the row.

var row = $(removeButton).closest("tr"); var tbody = row.parent();

We can now update the total_item element.

row.remove(); count--; // $('#total_item').val(count); $('#total_item').val(tbody.children().length);

That total_item is a hidden form field, but it still gets updated.

<input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" /> <input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class

The screen shows Total NaN after removing a row. That part doesn’t work and is not related to any of the changes being made.

The reason why that part is NaN is from a separate issue, because there is no price or tax rate in your example code. I presume that you have removed those for the sake of simplicity, which has left parts of your code in a non-working state.

I will leave things like that for now, and carry on focusing on appropriately removing the numbered identifiers.

For now, the updated code is at https://jsfiddle.net/vLjdwktc/3/