Why can't I add a new row?

Hi @arman, I just copy / pasted your code to a fiddle and it seems to be working fine…
but when i called this function does not working
function fill_product($conn){
$output= '';
//$select = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM tbl_product");
// $select->execute();
// $result = $select->fetchAll();
$classes = $conn->query("SELECT * FROM subjects order by subject asc ");
while($row = $classes->fetch_array()):
?>
<option value="<?php echo $row['id'] ?>" data-json='<?php echo json_encode($row) ?>'><?php echo $row['subject_code'].' | '.ucwords($row['subject']) ?></option>
<?php
endwhile;
return $output;
}
Javascript cannot call PHP code.
PHP code executes before the page loads, and is then done. It runs on the server, then hands the finished HTML/JS to the browser, who runs the HTML and JS.
EDIT: What you’re doing is preloading the javascript. Sorry, confused me with the definition.
Uhh… Hang on.
$output= '';
return $output;
Where in your code do you add anything to $output?
Ah okay, I overlooked the PHP part. Well this can’t work, you cannot execute server side scripts on the client side; if you need to dynamically add database content, you’ll have to request that content using AJAX.
If the options are the same for each row though, you might just copy them from the first row that has already been populated on the server side:
var options = $('[name="item_name[]"]').html()
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function () {
// ...
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name'
+ count
+ '" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option>'
+ options
+ '</select></td>'
})
(I have updated the fiddle. Edit: Also, x-post.)
it was resolved, well done my bro.
why select2 cllass does not working in another option look at this pic
in here does not working
I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess it’s because you’ve got two selects with the same ID?
(Also if you’re gonna have multiple selects with the same name, why not do a multiple-select instead?)
What’s the solution
Well if the problem is:
what do you suspect the solution would be?
That’s why I like to call them “unique identifiers”, as that makes the problem and the solution immediately apparant.
Actually, the IDs should be unique as they’re all getting appended the incrementing
count variable… @arman you probably just need to initialise
select2 for the newly added select elements. Where are you doing that for the first working one anyway?
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.selectA').select2({
placeholder:"choose",
width: "100%"
});
})
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.selectB').select2({
placeholder:"choose",
width: "100%"
});
})
<select name="item_name[]" id="item_name1" class="form-control selectA">
<option></option>
<?php echo fill_product($conn); ?>
</select>
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name' + count + '" class="form-control selectB"><option value=""></option>'+options +'</select></td>';
When adding a new row:
var html_code = '...'
var $row = $(html_code)
// Initialize select2
$row.find('select').select2()
$('#invoice-item-table').append($row)
can u updated in here
https://jsfiddle.net/megapop/n92omsa8
Done so already.
It works very well. Thank you again.
Sorry, guys. , How do I do that when i click the create button, say Item Name already on the list ?
Clearer, don’t select two similar names as the picture
There are a few ways of doing that.
- you could check for duplicates when the selection is being made
- you could check for duplicates when a new item is added
- you could remove the selected options from the dropdown option list when you add a new item
I prefer the last of those techniques.