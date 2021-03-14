Why can't I add a new row?

when i click on the add button can not add a new row
Is there any error in this code line?
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control select3"><option value="">chosse</option><?php echo fill_product($conn)?></select></td>';
complete code
<?php
// zayadkrdn
if(isset($_GET["add"]))
{
?>
<form method="post" id="invoice_form">
<div class="table-responsive">
<table class="table table-bordered">
<tr>
<td colspan="2" align="center"><h2 style="margin-top:10.5px">Create Invoice</h2></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
Reverse Charge<br />
<div class="form-group">
<label for="" class="control-label">Student</label>
<select name="order_no" id="order_no" class="form-control select3 select2-sm">
<option></option>
<?php echo student($conn); ?>
</select>
<small id="class"><?php echo isset($class) ? "Current Class: ".$class : "" ?></small>
<input type="hidden" name="class_id" value="<?php echo isset($class_id) ? $class_id: '' ?>">
</div>
<input type="date" name="order_date" id="order_date" class="form-control input-sm" placeholder="Select Invoice Date" />
</div>
</div>
<br />
<table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered">
<tr>
<th width="7%">Sr No.</th>
<th width="20%">Item Name</th>
<th width="5%">Quantity</th>
</tr>
<tr>
<td><span id="sr_no">1</span></td>
<td>
<select name="item_name[]" id="item_name1" class="form-control select3 select2-sm input-sm">
<option></option>
<?php echo fill_product($conn); ?>
</select>
</td>
<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" id="order_item_quantity1" data-srno="1" class="form-control input-sm order_item_quantity" /></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
</table>
<div align="right">
<button type="button" name="add_row" id="add_row" class="btn btn-success btn-xs">+</button>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="right"><b>Total</td>
<td align="right"><b><span id="final_total_amt"></span></b></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2"></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan="2" align="center">
<input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" />
<input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class="btn btn-info" value="create" />
</td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
</form>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var count = 1;
$(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(){
count++;
$('#total_item').val(count);
var html_code = '';
html_code += '<tr id="row_id_'+count+'">';
html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">'+count+'</span></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option><?php echo fill_product($conn)?></select></td>';
html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" id="order_item_quantity'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax1_rate[]" id="order_item_tax1_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax1_rate" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax1_amount[]" id="order_item_tax1_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax1_amount" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax2_rate[]" id="order_item_tax2_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax2_rate" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax2_amount[]" id="order_item_tax2_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax2_amount" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax3_rate[]" id="order_item_tax3_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax3_rate" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax3_amount[]" id="order_item_tax3_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax3_amount" /></td>';
//html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_final_amount[]" id="order_item_final_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_final_amount" /></td>';
html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" id="'+count+'" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
html_code += '</tr>';
$('#invoice-item-table').append(html_code);
});
$(document).on('click', '.remove_row', function(){
var row_id = $(this).attr("id");
var total_item_amount = $('#order_item_final_amount'+row_id).val();
var final_amount = $('#final_total_amt').text();
var result_amount = parseFloat(final_amount) - parseFloat(total_item_amount);
$('#final_total_amt').text(result_amount);
$('#row_id_'+row_id).remove();
count--;
$('#total_item').val(count);
});
function cal_final_total(count)
{
var final_item_total = 0;
for(j=1; j<=count; j++)
{
var quantity = 0;
var price = 0;
var actual_amount = 0;
var tax1_rate = 0;
var tax1_amount = 0;
var tax2_rate = 0;
var tax2_amount = 0;
var tax3_rate = 0;
var tax3_amount = 0;
var item_total = 0;
quantity = $('#order_item_quantity'+j).val();
if(quantity > 0)
{
price = $('#order_item_price'+j).val();
if(price > 0)
{
actual_amount = parseFloat(quantity) * parseFloat(price);
$('#order_item_actual_amount'+j).val(actual_amount);
tax1_rate = $('#order_item_tax1_rate'+j).val();
if(tax1_rate > 0)
{
tax1_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax1_rate)/100;
$('#order_item_tax1_amount'+j).val(tax1_amount);
}
tax2_rate = $('#order_item_tax2_rate'+j).val();
if(tax2_rate > 0)
{
tax2_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax2_rate)/100;
$('#order_item_tax2_amount'+j).val(tax2_amount);
}
tax3_rate = $('#order_item_tax3_rate'+j).val();
if(tax3_rate > 0)
{
tax3_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax3_rate)/100;
$('#order_item_tax3_amount'+j).val(tax3_amount);
}
item_total = parseFloat(actual_amount) + parseFloat(tax1_amount) + parseFloat(tax2_amount) + parseFloat(tax3_amount);
final_item_total = parseFloat(final_item_total) + parseFloat(item_total);
$('#order_item_final_amount'+j).val(item_total);
}
}
}
$('#final_total_amt').text(final_item_total);
}
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_price', function(){
cal_final_total(count);
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax1_rate', function(){
cal_final_total(count);
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax2_rate', function(){
cal_final_total(count);
});
$(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax3_rate', function(){
cal_final_total(count);
});
$('#create_invoice').click(function(){
// if($.trim($('#order_receiver_name').val()).length == 0)
// {
// alert("Please Enter Reciever Name");
// return false;
// }
if($.trim($('#order_no').val()).length == 0)
{
alert("Please Enter Invoice Number");
return false;
}
if($.trim($('#order_date').val()).length == 0)
{
alert("Please Select Invoice Date");
return false;
}
for(var no=1; no<=count; no++)
{
if($.trim($('#item_name'+no).val()).length == 0)
{
alert("Please Enter Item Name");
$('#item_name'+no).focus();
return false;
}
if($.trim($('#order_item_quantity'+no).val()).length == 0)
{
alert("Please Enter Quantity");
$('#order_item_quantity'+no).focus();
return false;
}
// if($.trim($('#order_item_price'+no).val()).length == 0)
// {
// alert("Please Enter Price");
// $('#order_item_price'+no).focus();
// return false;
// }
}
$('#invoice_form').submit();
});
});
</script>
<?php
}
// end addd