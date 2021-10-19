Why are these numbers different?

To be able to get 38.39px, other numbers instead of that one have to be used, why is that?
Using a div: https://jsfiddle.net/54cajrwg/
29.15px = 38.39px
Using button: https://jsfiddle.net/7pod3tw0/
38.401px; = 38.39px
Use the dev tools in your browser to see how the sizes are computed. You need to remember to take into account the width of the border in the overall dimensions
More information here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/Building_blocks/The_box_model
You should also remember what Paul told you:
The images I provided in the post are from the dev tools.