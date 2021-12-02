Why (5)--> (7) requires reentered to be true?

Hi,

I have a problem in understanding the code appeared in

the research paper: Cross-Contract Static Analysis for Detecting Practical Reentrancy Vulnerabilities in Smart Contracts at: https://yuleisui.github.io/publications/ase20.pdf

I think that condition on line#5 should be false in any case in order to accomplish the transfer in line#9. But the paper says that:

However, in practice, such path in CFG to exercise the chain can never be feasible. The

reason is that○5 →○7 requires reEntered = true while○? →○5→○7 requires reEntered = false. They are contradictory.

We have the following code shown in the attached image:

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.