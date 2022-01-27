Why -1 and entire file as output?

Hi,

Following is my code:

var assert = require('assert'); const path = require("path"); const fs = require("fs"); //const F5 = artifacts.require("F5") //const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5") module.exports = async function(callback) { try { var ctr =0; const keyWordStr = []; const files = new Array("A1.sol","A2.sol", "A3.sol"); const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity", "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer"); //const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7"); const str = 0; for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) { console.log("Test" + i); const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]); console.log(files[i]); const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8"); let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r

|

/); for (let keyWordCtr = 0; keyWordCtr <7; ++keyWordCtr){ for(let line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){ console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0))); keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false); ctr++; //console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]); }//for (var...) } for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++) console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]); }//for(let..) }//try catch(error) { console.log(error) } callback() }

==

I want to discuss some of the outputs related to:

console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0)));

I am getting the output, for example:

pragma solidity 0 pragma solidity ^0.5.9;search res=-1

and

contract 1 contract Attack1 { search res=-1

I have 2 questions:

(1) Why I am getting -1 above, even though substrings “pragma solidity” and “contract” are present in the search string

(2)Why the loop:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++) console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);

is printing the entire file i.e.:

line=0 → pragma solidity ^0.5.9;

line=1 → contract Attack1 {

line=2 → constructor() payable public {}

line=3 → function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {

line=4 → return address(this).balance;

line=5 → }

line=6 →

line=7 → function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {

line=8 → selfdestruct(adr);

line=9 → } }

line=10 →

My keywords are:

const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity", "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer");

Hence I don’t have any keyWords corresponding to line#2, line#5, and line#8.

Again, all 3 files have same code i.e.,

pragma solidity ^0.5.9; contract Attack1 { constructor() payable public {} function getBalance() public view returns(uint) { return address(this).balance; } function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public { selfdestruct(adr); } }

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.