Why -1 and entire file as output?

JavaScript
#1

Hi,
Following is my code:

var assert = require('assert');
     const path = require("path");
     const fs = require("fs");
//const  F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")

module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
     var ctr =0;
     const keyWordStr = [];
     const files = new Array("A1.sol","A2.sol", "A3.sol");
     const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity",  "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer");
     //const keyWords = new Array("string1",  "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
     const str = 0;
     for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {   
        console.log("Test" + i);
        const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
        console.log(files[i]);
        const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
        let lines =   contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/); 
        for (let keyWordCtr = 0; keyWordCtr <7; ++keyWordCtr){
           for(let line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
              console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0)));
              keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
              ctr++;
              //console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]);
           }//for (var...)
        }  
        for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++)
            console.log("line=" + i +  " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
       }//for(let..)     
}//try
  catch(error) {
    console.log(error)
  }

  callback()
}

==
I want to discuss some of the outputs related to:

console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0)));

I am getting the output, for example:

pragma solidity 0 pragma solidity ^0.5.9;search res=-1

and

contract 1 contract Attack1 { search res=-1

I have 2 questions:

(1) Why I am getting -1 above, even though substrings “pragma solidity” and “contract” are present in the search string

(2)Why the loop:

for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++)
            console.log("line=" + i +  " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);

is printing the entire file i.e.:

line=0 → pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
line=1 → contract Attack1 {
line=2 → constructor() payable public {}
line=3 → function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
line=4 → return address(this).balance;
line=5 → }
line=6 →
line=7 → function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
line=8 → selfdestruct(adr);
line=9 → } }
line=10 →

My keywords are:

const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity", "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer");

Hence I don’t have any keyWords corresponding to line#2, line#5, and line#8.

Again, all 3 files have same code i.e.,

pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
contract Attack1 {       
  constructor() payable public {}
   function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
        return address(this).balance;
    }
    
    function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
        selfdestruct(adr);
    } }

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

#2

Here is the line that’s causing the problem:

              keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);

That’s the one that we discussed earlier, that gives meaningless results.

The correct version of the line is where the closing parenthesis is moved left, just before the colon.

#3
#4

Hi,

keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);

The correct version of the line is where the closing parenthesis is moved left, just before the colon.

Are you saying this:
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] ): false;

I am getting the error:
$ truffle exec tool5.js
Using network ‘development’.

/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/tool5.js:24
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr]) >= 0 ? lines[line]) : false;
^

SyntaxError: Unexpected token )
at new Script (vm.js:83:7)
at Object.createScript (vm.js:277:10)
at Object.file (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:93:1)
at Object.exec (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:121:1)
at Promise (internal/util.js:274:30)
at new Promise ()
at bound exec (internal/util.js:273:12)
at Object.run (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/core/lib/commands/exec.js:80:1)
at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)
Truffle v5.1.67 (core: 5.1.67)
Node v10.23.3

I saw that you have following:
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr]) >= 0 ? lines[line] : false);

at:

I got following true values:
pragma solidity 0 pragma solidity ^0.5.9;search res=true
contract 1 contract Attack1 { search res=true
address 2 return address(this).balance;search res=true
address 2 function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {search res=true
function 3 function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {search res=true
function 3 function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {search res=true

Zulfi.

#5

Oh sorry, that should have been just left of the question mark, instead of the colon.