Why -1 and entire file as output?

Hi,
Following is my code:
var assert = require('assert');
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
//const F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")
module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
var ctr =0;
const keyWordStr = [];
const files = new Array("A1.sol","A2.sol", "A3.sol");
const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity", "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer");
//const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
const str = 0;
for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
console.log("Test" + i);
const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
console.log(files[i]);
const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/);
for (let keyWordCtr = 0; keyWordCtr <7; ++keyWordCtr){
for(let line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0)));
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
ctr++;
//console.log("ctr=" + ctr+ "line =" + line + " --> "+ keyWordStr[ctr]);
}//for (var...)
}
for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++)
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
}//for(let..)
}//try
catch(error) {
console.log(error)
}
callback()
}
==
I want to discuss some of the outputs related to:
console.log(keyWords[keyWordCtr] + " " + keyWordCtr+ " " + lines[line]+ "search res=" + (lines[line].search(keyWords[keyWordCtr] >= 0)));
I am getting the output, for example:
pragma solidity 0 pragma solidity ^0.5.9;search res=-1
and
contract 1 contract Attack1 { search res=-1
I have 2 questions:
(1) Why I am getting -1 above, even though substrings “pragma solidity” and “contract” are present in the search string
(2)Why the loop:
for (let i=0; i<ctr; i++)
console.log("line=" + i + " --> "+ keyWordStr[i]);
is printing the entire file i.e.:
line=0 → pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
line=1 → contract Attack1 {
line=2 → constructor() payable public {}
line=3 → function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
line=4 → return address(this).balance;
line=5 → }
line=6 →
line=7 → function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
line=8 → selfdestruct(adr);
line=9 → } }
line=10 →
My keywords are:
const keyWords = new Array("pragma solidity", "contract", "address","function", "call", "send", "transfer");
Hence I don’t have any keyWords corresponding to line#2, line#5, and line#8.
Again, all 3 files have same code i.e.,
pragma solidity ^0.5.9;
contract Attack1 {
constructor() payable public {}
function getBalance() public view returns(uint) {
return address(this).balance;
}
function selfDestruct(address payable adr) public {
selfdestruct(adr);
} }
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.