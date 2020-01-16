Whoami and date work OK when using exec(...) but Rsync fails :(

Sorry for the communication issues This does sound pretty frustrating! When I suggested that you run your PHP script, I literally meant from the command line - not from a browser. I wanted to see if the issue had something to do with the layer of Apache that was involved when you were running the code in the browser.

So when I said “run the script”, I meant to just create a file, let’s call it mytest.php, with a simple little test, like this:

<?php $result = exec (“ssh root@111.222.333.42 ‘date’”, $output, $retVar); echo "Output:".print_r($output, TRUE)."

"; echo "retVar:".print_r($retVar, TRUE)."

"; ?>

And then in a terminal type php mytest.php and see what happens.

I am guessing that this will work for you - you should see the date on your remote server. For me, when I do this, I see my server’s date, which is different from the date on localhost, which makes me pretty sure that the script did actually run on my remote server.

I was trying to avoid messing with Apache on localhost but I went ahead and set up your script, with some adjustments to change things to point to my own shared host.

And yes, your script bombs when I try to do any of the commands involving ssh. I also just ran my little test script above in the browser, and it also bombed. By “bomb”, I mean, retVar is 255, output is empty array. So, mytest.php fails when run by Apache (i.e. from a browser), but it succeeds when run like php mytest.php from the command line.

From the fact that my PHP script works from the command line, but does not work when running in a browser, I’m going to guess the problem is due to something going on with Apache.

When I changed the script to run whoami on localhost, and then ran php mytest.php from the command line, the script worked, and I saw my own username printed. That script looks like this:

<?php $result = exec (“'whoami'”, $output, $retVar); echo "Output:".print_r($output, TRUE)."

"; echo "retVar:".print_r($retVar, TRUE)."

"; ?>

When I run that exact same script in the browser, by navigating to http://localhost/mytest.php, I see the output is “www-data”.

So what does your script do when you run whoami in the browser for localhost? Is it the Apache user that is being printed? If so, then my guess is that the Apache user is trying to do passwordless sign in, but is not allowed because an ssh key is not set up for that user. So ask yourself - does the user being printed from whoami have an ssh key as required?

If that is the issue, you can refer to this StackOverflow question about generating ssh keys for the Apache user.

I hope this helps…