Meh! I don’t think that is what is meant.

If I understand the OP correctly, they are asking if they can consider themselves a “Node developer” if they know how to install Node and use Node/npm to run build tools such as the Vue CLI .

Tell me if I got that wrong @petrogromovo

Anyway, the answer to this question is unfortunately “no”. Being a Node dev involves writing server-side web applications using Node and oftentimes a framework such as Express.

You might like to read this article should help put things into perspective.