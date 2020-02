Ryan Dahl is a software engineer and the original developer of the Node.js JavaScript runtime. Dahl (born in 1981) grew up in San Diego, California. His mother got him an Apple IIc when he was six years old, one of his first experiences with technology. Ryan attended a community college in San Diego and later transferred into UC San Diego where he studied mathematics. He went on to attend grad school for Mathematics at the University of Rochester where he studied algebraic topology, which he onc...