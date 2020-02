Hello,

I search for clients on upwork and often I see demand

“Node JS” developer.

I work with vuejs, using npm commands, which are based on nodejs.

I have common understanding that nodejs runs javascript on server and is required for

development with modern reactive libraries, like vuejs.

Can I consider myself as “Node JS” developer?

Or it can be installed not as tool say for vuejs(as I do) as separate library and “Node JS” developer work with it?

Thanks!