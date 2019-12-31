Who fetches the Page Inside The iFrame ? Serverside or Clientside?

Happy New Year in advance!

I just registered.

I have a question about iFrame just before 2019 ends.

Imagine I display an iFrame on my website.

Q1. When this iFrame loads a third party domain’s webpage, is my server’s bandwidth getting spent here on my serverside or is the bandwidth getting spent on the clientside (web browser) ?

Talking about the bandwidth that fetches the webpage loading inside the iFrame.

Does my server load the page inside the iFrame or does my website visitor’s web browser load the page ?

Q2. What are the risks associated with iFrames ? What must I look out for ?

I am thinking of launching my own searchengine. For tracking purpose, I intend not to directly forward the visitor to any website. Rather, load the link page inside an iFrame. That way, I can track all their moves (link clicks on iFrame fetched pages) on the third party domains.

Are there any dangers associated with this form of user tracking ? Any technical dangers or even legal perhaps ?

I notice google tracks us before forwarding us to third party websites. We’re first sent to their tracker from the serp that redirects us to our destination domain.

Why do you think they don’t use iFrames here for tracking purposes ? That way, the user never really leaves their website (google).

I noticed back in the 90’s, websites (like searchengines) use to load third party websites through frames. Now they have stopped. Why don’t they do it still nowadays ?

What is the real difference between the frame and the iFrame ?

And which is more riskier in terms of technicality, security and legal aspects (if any) ?

