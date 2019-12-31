Who fetches the Page Inside The iFrame ? Serverside or Clientside?

I have a question about iFrame just before 2019 ends. :slight_smile:
Imagine I display an iFrame on my website.

Q1. When this iFrame loads a third party domain’s webpage, is my server’s bandwidth getting spent here on my serverside or is the bandwidth getting spent on the clientside (web browser) ?
Talking about the bandwidth that fetches the webpage loading inside the iFrame.

Does my server load the page inside the iFrame or does my website visitor’s web browser load the page ?

Q2. What are the risks associated with iFrames ? What must I look out for ?
I am thinking of launching my own searchengine. For tracking purpose, I intend not to directly forward the visitor to any website. Rather, load the link page inside an iFrame. That way, I can track all their moves (link clicks on iFrame fetched pages) on the third party domains.
Are there any dangers associated with this form of user tracking ? Any technical dangers or even legal perhaps ?
I notice google tracks us before forwarding us to third party websites. We’re first sent to their tracker from the serp that redirects us to our destination domain.
Why do you think they don’t use iFrames here for tracking purposes ? That way, the user never really leaves their website (google).

I noticed back in the 90’s, websites (like searchengines) use to load third party websites through frames. Now they have stopped. Why don’t they do it still nowadays ?

What is the real difference between the frame and the iFrame ?
And which is more riskier in terms of technicality, security and legal aspects (if any) ?

There are 3 parties

  • the source site
  • the framing site
  • the framing site visitor

 

  • visitor goes to framing site page
  • browser sends an “is it OK if I load you?” header to the source site
  • if response is “yes”, it loads, otherwise :frowning:
Thanks Mittineague,

Then I believe the source site can detect if their page is being requested to load inside an Iframe or not ? Correct ?
if so, then how do they detect it ? What is the code we need to put on our pages that tells us our pages are being requested through a frame or an iFrame ?
I remember, there used to be frame breakout Javascripts. You know of any iframe breakout codes ? Php ones maybe ? I’m not into Javascript. Hence, prefer Php ones.

Anyway, you weren’t clear if the bandwidth is spent on the clientside or the serverside. Since you say the page request is being made from the clientside, and not from the serverside like it’s with proxies, then I’m guessing the bandwidth is spent on the clientside. Correct ?

I added more questions on my original post. Would appreciate it if you can address them too.

There’s bandwidth between all parties, but

  • source site mega weight page
  • framing site lite page

The “mega bandwidth” is between the visitor and the source site.

My guess is this is one of the reasons Same Origin policies have been put in place. AFAIK, all the more common modern browsers have this safety feature and only older / less main stream browsers are vulnerable to poorly sandboxed iframe content.