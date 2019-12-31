Who fetches the Page Inside The iFrame ? Serverside or Clientside?

Happy New Year!

I have a question about iFrame.

Imagine I display an iFrame on my website.

When the iFrame loads a third party domain’s webpage, is the server’s (where the iFrame is hosted) bandwidth spent on the serverside or is the bandwidth spent on the clientside (web browser) ? bandwidth that fetches the webpage that loads inside the iFrame.

Does the server load/fetch the page that gets loaded inside the iFrame or does my website visitor’s web browser load the html of the page that gets loaded inside the iFrame ?