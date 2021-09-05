White space to the right of a site on mobile. Chrome issue. Help!

adamherbstff: adamherbstff: I realize this is a problem.

Yes, it is. And a majority of the errors are significant, meaning that proper rendering of the page depends on the forgiveness of browsers and all browsers aren’t equally forgiving. That is why it is important to write valid code before trying to fix a display “bug”.

That first error is caused by the presence of the comments at the top of the HTML page that we see. The first line of HTML should be the doctype declaration, nothing should appear before that (except perhaps a php call to a file that contains the doctype declaration). No white space (empty lines). Put the comments elsewhere.

There are a number of stray (mismatched, misplaced, missing) tags. You should be able to clear those one-at-a-time.

There should be only one figcaption tag in a figure element.

The unordered list tags in the footer amount to spaghetti code. The only children of <ul> elements must be <li>. You can then put stuff inside the <li>s.

You will need to do a good bit of reading to learn how to fix bad code and the HTML validator is an invaluable tool for that. However, just so ya know, it is easy to write perfectly valid bad code, too, so one does need to know how to construct proper HTML.

The WordPress files, if unchanged, are probably good.

We do not have access to the php files incuding the one that built this page.

I am moving this post to the WordPress category where you can get help using WordPress. It can then be moved back here for more help with HTML and CSS.