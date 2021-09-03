White space to the right of a site on mobile. Chrome issue. Help!

Hello! So I am having a problem with some whitespace appearing to the right of my site when it is viewed on a mobile screen size. I have seen other people post this same issue but non of their solutions worked for me. This issue was the closest but I did not understand how to apply it to my situation: White space in the right side using mobile device

It seems to look fine on firefox, but with google chrome developer tools (F12) I select the little mobile toggle to see how it looks on mobile and there is the white space to the right.

This brings up another issue that I just now am having. I viewed it in a private window so I do not think it is the cache not getting the updated CSS, but the area near the bottom with the 2 images right by each other is looking different in chrome and firefox. Chrome is showing the incorrect version. The 2 images should be in the middle.

The site is Buggy Site

Thanks!

I sincerely recommend that you validate your code before trying to troubleshoot it.

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adamherbst.com%2Faikiconcepts%2F

The answer is the same. You have elements that are too wide for the screen and cause a horizontal scroll bar. This will result in white space at the side of the non overflowing elements.

I can see straight away on mobile that some of your images are too wide so you need to make sure they scale to fit in the space available (including margins etc).

I am on mobile only at the moment while on holiday so can’t give you the exact code but the answer will be as stated above. You just need to find those rogue elements and fix them (and any validator errors as mentioned by Ron).

Thanks for the recommendation! I realize this is a problem.

So for the errors it has:

  1. Error : A charset attribute on a meta element found after the first 1024 bytes. At line 73, column 29 charset="UTF-8">↩ <met
    To find where the error is occuring it has line 73 listed. But how do I know which file it refers to? I mean header.php or index.php? This is a wordpress site.

I am also trying to develop it locally. Is there an easy way of validating this locally?

Thanks again.

Yes, it is. And a majority of the errors are significant, meaning that proper rendering of the page depends on the forgiveness of browsers and all browsers aren’t equally forgiving. That is why it is important to write valid code before trying to fix a display “bug”.

That first error is caused by the presence of the comments at the top of the HTML page that we see. The first line of HTML should be the doctype declaration, nothing should appear before that (except perhaps a php call to a file that contains the doctype declaration). No white space (empty lines). Put the comments elsewhere.

There are a number of stray (mismatched, misplaced, missing) tags. You should be able to clear those one-at-a-time.

There should be only one figcaption tag in a figure element.

The unordered list tags in the footer amount to spaghetti code. The only children of <ul> elements must be <li>. You can then put stuff inside the <li>s.

You will need to do a good bit of reading to learn how to fix bad code and the HTML validator is an invaluable tool for that. However, just so ya know, it is easy to write perfectly valid bad code, too, so one does need to know how to construct proper HTML.

The WordPress files, if unchanged, are probably good.

We do not have access to the php files incuding the one that built this page.

I am moving this post to the WordPress category where you can get help using WordPress. It can then be moved back here for more help with HTML and CSS.