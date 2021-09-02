White space to the right of a site on mobile. Chrome issue. Help!

#1

Hello! So I am having a problem with some whitespace appearing to the right of my site when it is viewed on a mobile screen size. I have seen other people post this same issue but non of their solutions worked for me. This issue was the closest but I did not understand how to apply it to my situation: White space in the right side using mobile device

It seems to look fine on firefox, but with google chrome developer tools (F12) I select the little mobile toggle to see how it looks on mobile and there is the white space to the right.

This brings up another issue that I just now am having. I viewed it in a private window so I do not think it is the cache not getting the updated CSS, but the area near the bottom with the 2 images right by each other is looking different in chrome and firefox. Chrome is showing the incorrect version. The 2 images should be in the middle.

The site is Buggy Site

Thanks!

#2

I sincerely recommend that you validate your code before trying to troubleshoot it.

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adamherbst.com%2Faikiconcepts%2F

#3

The answer is the same. You have elements that are too wide for the screen and cause a horizontal scroll bar. This will result in white space at the side of the non overflowing elements.

I can see straight away on mobile that some if your images are too wide so you need to make sure they scale to fit in the space available (including margins etc).

I am on mobile only at the moment while on holiday so can’t give you the exact code but the answer will be as stated above. You just need to find those rogue elements and fix them (and any validator errors as mentioned by Ron).