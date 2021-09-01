White space to the right of a site on mobile. Chrome issue. Help!

Hello! So I am having a problem with some whitespace appearing to the right of my site when it is viewed on a mobile screen size. I have seen other people post this same issue but non of their solutions worked for me. This issue was the closest but I did not understand how to apply it to my situation: White space in the right side using mobile device

It seems to look fine on firefox, but with google chrome developer tools (F12) I select the little mobile toggle to see how it looks on mobile and there is the white space to the right.

This brings up another issue that I just now am having. I viewed it in a private window so I do not think it is the cache not getting the updated CSS, but the area near the bottom with the 2 images right by each other is looking different in chrome and firefox. Chrome is showing the incorrect version. The 2 images should be in the middle.

The site is Buggy Site

Thanks!