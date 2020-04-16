My site (ballymoretales.com) is live now on Netlify. Thank you for your help. One thing I notice is that when a page loads, the background is briefly white before the background image loads. Can this brief white screen be eliminated? Interestingly, the white screen issue appears on my ipad when using Safari but not when using Chrome. It also does not appear on my Macbook. This seems to be a browser specific issue. Thanks.
White Screen?
I am guessing here. Maybe it’s because the background image is loaded on a pseudo element. What happens if you add it to the body or another div?
It happens on Linux with Firefox and Brave too but not with Chromium/Chrome or Opera.
I wouldn’t worry even if users do notice the brief background delay. It’s barley noticeable when the image is already cached. (Compare Ctrl+F5 vs F5)
An image always has to load the first time so there will always be a delay depending on situation and browser and the weight of the image. It happens on all my browsers if I refresh and will happen on any site with a large image.
OFF Topic
Why did you limit the width of the image as it looks really strange on my monitor with a big gap at the side? That wasn’t the code we previously worked on?
lol, you have a very wide monitor. I can remove the max-width restriction. thanks. I’ve removed the restriction. Does the background look pixelated on your monitor?
Here is the current code:
body {
background: url("/imgMaster/old-parchment.jpg") no-repeat center center/cover;
width: 100vw;
height: auto;
}
When I visit other sites on the ipad, there is no flash.
I’ve been playing with the background image. Here is the current code:
body {
background: url("/imgMaster/old-parchment1.jpg") repeat-y center center/cover;
width: 100vw;
height: auto;
}
It was originally no-repeat. It stretched vertically quite a bit when there was more content. So I changed it to repeat-y but that seems to have had no effect. Is there another setting change I need so that it will repeat vertically? Thanks