My site (ballymoretales.com) is live now on Netlify. Thank you for your help. One thing I notice is that when a page loads, the background is briefly white before the background image loads. Can this brief white screen be eliminated? Interestingly, the white screen issue appears on my ipad when using Safari but not when using Chrome. It also does not appear on my Macbook. This seems to be a browser specific issue. Thanks.