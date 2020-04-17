White Screen?

Engine44: Engine44: When I visit other sites on the ipad, there is no flash.

I get the exact same thing on this demo page of mine.

http://www.pmob.co.uk/temp2/side-menu.html

Engine44: Engine44: Here is the current code: body {

background: url("/imgMaster/old-parchment.jpg") no-repeat center center/cover;

width: 100vw;

height: auto;

}

Is this a different question?

I’ve never seen that background before.

You can’t repeat that image as it won’t join at the repeated edges.

Where is that image supposed to show? If you were replacing the yellow body background with that image then you are doubling the ipad problem as you have 2 massive images needed to be loaded immediately (about 150k each image).

I’m guessing that you want a viewport sized image only so you would need to use background-attachment:fixed with no-repeat and background-size:cover. However hat won’t work on ios (ipad or iphone as it will stretch the image across the whole document in error.

You could try this:

body::after { content: ""; position: fixed; z-index:-2; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right:0; background: url(/imgMaster/old-parchment1.jpg) no-repeat center center; background-size: cover; }

Of course I have no idea what you wanted to do lol