White outline in box-shadow

I think this only occurred in firefox, when I rotate the box, the box-shadow shows an outline. Is there a way to remove this?
Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBOrMPp
I tested in Chromium and Firefox on a Linux box.
There is a thin light edge like if the smoothing is misaligned in Firefox but not in Chromium. Different angles affects the lightness of the edge.
It becomes more visible when I zoom back and forth, still not visible in Chromium.
In rectilinear angles the smoothing of the edges doesn’t occur.
I think the issue is due to the rendering so you just have to accept it happens.
You are always going to get anti aliased pixels when you rotate something especially on every other pixel.
If you are fixing the design at the -45deg rotation then a 1px translation should hide the white border on the shadow.
e.g.
.container .box {
background-color: #3d3d3d;
height: 20rem;
width: 20rem;
box-shadow: -2rem 2rem 1rem;
transform: translateZ(1px) rotateZ(-45deg);
}
Also sometimes adding a border in the same background color can help.
border: 1px solid #3d3d3d;