White outline in box-shadow

I think this only occurred in firefox, when I rotate the box, the box-shadow shows an outline. Is there a way to remove this?
Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBOrMPp
I think this only occurred in firefox, when I rotate the box, the box-shadow shows an outline. Is there a way to remove this?
Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/qBOrMPp
I tested in Chromium and Firefox on a Linux box.
There is a thin light edge like if the smoothing is misaligned in Firefox but not in Chromium. Different angles affects the lightness of the edge.
It becomes more visible when I zoom back and forth, still not visible in Chromium.
In rectilinear angles the smoothing of the edges doesn’t occur.
I think the issue is due to the rendering so you just have to accept it happens.