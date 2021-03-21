White outline behind each square

On http://ossianenterprisepark.com/BusinessParkOptions.html can someone please explain why there is a white outline to the right of each square and how to get rid of it?

#2

Hi, I suggest by removing the 1px border here:

.flip-card {
    background-color: transparent;
    width: 300px;
    height: 200px;
    border: 1px solid #f1f1f1;
    perspective: 1000px;
    padding-right: 3%;
    float: left;
    margin-left: auto;
    margin-right: auto;
}
#3

That did the trick, thanks!

#4

