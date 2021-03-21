White outline behind each square

On
http://ossianenterprisepark.com/BusinessParkOptions.html can someone please explain why there is a white outline to the right of each square and how to get rid of it?
On
Hi, I suggest by removing the 1px border here:
.flip-card {
background-color: transparent;
width: 300px;
height: 200px;
border: 1px solid #f1f1f1;
perspective: 1000px;
padding-right: 3%;
float: left;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
2 Likes
That did the trick, thanks!
1 Like
