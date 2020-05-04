a white gap is created after adjusting the height on slider from 100% to 50% in the Main styles.css.I am using owl carousel for my slider…How do i remove this white Gap. The reason i adjusted the height is because the slider was taking too much space. Any help will be greatly appreciated.I can post the entire code. Thank you.
White gap in Owl Carousel after adjusting height from 100% to 50%
Hi djboziah, welcome to the forums!
Please do, or if you can, maybe provide a link to a working page that we can debug.
If you can only post code, please post relevant html and css together with at least the dimensions of the media the slides are using.
The site i am working with is www.playkenyamusic.com. The dimensions of the media i am using is 300px by 300 px. I reduced the slide height by 50% …it was originally set at 100% on the template which takes too much space on home page.
Here is the owl carousel css code.
Hello Erik I am new with site point.i am not sure if you responded…
Sorry my security won’t let me visit that site.
Website status:
Very risky
Whoa! Are you sure you want to go there?
http://www.playkenyamusic.com/ may be risky to visit.
It may be a false positive but these days I just don’t take the chance.Sorry
If all was set up correctly then you would need to change the height on the main parent item to 50% but all the child elements should retain their 100% (otherwise they would be 50% of the parent).
However I’d need to see a demo to be sure. I don’t believe the owl carousel does 100% height by default and a lot of things would need to bein place to make this happen nicely.