While the fade out is delayed, have the curtains close

I added a delay to the fade out here.

.fadingOut .isOpen { animation: fadingOut 1s; animation-delay: 8s; }

While the fade out is delayed, how would I be able to have the curtains close?

https://jsfiddle.net/2h9xwoL4/

I found this where it is able to open and close. https://codepen.io/geoffgraham/pen/OXJMmY

Can this be used to have the curtains close?

function addCurtains(exitButtons) { const container = exitButtons.closest(".container"); const curtains = container.querySelector(".sliding-panels"); curtains.classList.add(".curtain"); } function exitClickHandler(evt) { resetPage(); addCurtains(evt.currentTarget); }

What would need to be added to the css?

Would I be adding some kind of reverse animation?

Instead of forwards, backwards?

I think I have the right idea, I just don’t know how to implement it.

.container.active .curtain .panel-left { animation: curtain1 8s backwards 1s; } @keyframes curtain1 { to { transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px)); } } .container.active .curtain .panel-right { animation: curtain2 8s backwards 1s; } @keyframes curtain2 { to { transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px)); } }

If I am able to make an animation appear after clicking on the playButtons,

Being the curtains opening.

I should be able to make an animation appear after clicking the exit button where I added a delay to it which would allow for the curtains to close.

Maybe it’s more complicated than I realize.

I think what I am trying to do should be able to work, but I don’t know how to put the pieces together.