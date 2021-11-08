While the fade out is delayed, have the curtains close

I added a delay to the fade out here.

.fadingOut .isOpen {
  animation: fadingOut 1s;
  animation-delay: 8s;
}

While the fade out is delayed, how would I be able to have the curtains close?

https://jsfiddle.net/Lg7ceu84/

I found this where it is able to open and close. https://codepen.io/geoffgraham/pen/OXJMmY

Can this be used to have the curtains close?

Where the hide is, I would add a class to it which would then be added to the css.

 function addCurtains(exitButtons) {
    const container = exitButtons.closest(".container");
    const curtains = container.querySelector(".sliding-panels");
    curtains.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function exitClickHandler(evt) {
    resetPage();
    addCurtains(evt.currentTarget);
  }

What would need to be added to the css?

Would I be adding some kind of reverse animation?

Instead of forwards, backwards?

I think I have the right idea, I just don’t know how to implement it.

.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
  animation: curtain1 8s backwards 1s;
}

@keyframes curtain1 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
  animation: curtain2 8s backwards 1s;
}

@keyframes curtain2 {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}