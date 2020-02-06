While Loop exercise doubt

I just posted a doubt I had on a break statement exercise that was a more advanced version of this one. It just so happens that it gives the same error in this one and I don’t know how to go around it

Any thoughts?

Your editor currently has a variable declared target to which a random number between 0 and 10 will be assigned. Print it to the console. Under it write a small program which will keep guessing numbers and attributing them to the variable guess and printing them until the number guessed is the same as the target.

var target = Math.floor(Math.random() * 11); var guess = Math.floor(Math.random() * 11); console.log("Target is " +target); console.log("First guess is " +guess); while (guess!==target) { guess = Math.floor(Math.random() * 11); console.log('New guess is '+guess); } console.log('Yay! You\'ve done it, '+guess +' is right');

This gives the error: >>>>Code is incorrect

Make you you’re printing the value of guess to the console in the line below assigning it a new value