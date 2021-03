Hello,

i am new to JS

been working on the while keyword

var balls = 5; while (balls > 0); { document.write ("another ball!<br>"); balls = balls - 1; document. write ("juggling is a hobby"); }

it wont show in my web browser, not sure why

interesting i successfully achieved that with other code

i know very little JS, so this is foreign and i am on a learning curve at this point

help, please : )