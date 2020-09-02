Which would be the best domain name?

Hello!
I need an opinion of native English speaking folks primarily (though anyone can contribute, of course!). By “native” I mean those whose mother tongue is English (any kind of it). I plan to start online e-learning business and I’ve bought three domain names for that. Just to have a choice. And since I’m not a native speaking, it’s impossible for me to know for sure how each of those would sound to native English speakers. The nature of business is online classes (we teach students). Online tutoring basically.
So the choice is this:

  1. tutor.systems;
  2. tutors.systems;
  3. tutoring.solutions
Hi ivngorov, welcome to the forums!

I’m also not native English but here is my input anyway:

“Systems” suggests there are ready provisions for tutoring students and that seems to fit your business better.

“Solutions” suggests clients have a need to find ways to tutor students, not in line with your business description, I think.

So my choice would be like:
tutor.systems
or maybe:
tutoring.systems

Just my two cents, :slight_smile:

TBH, I really don’t think it matters. It will be the content of your website that counts.

I’d go with some TLDs that more familiar with users. Those domains sound a little foreign for me.

I think tutoring is much better. The TLD solutions seems to be a little less relevant for online classes than other possibilities but you can use it. The term solutions would be more appropriate for software for tutoring but it can be used as you intend to. The second choice is tutors.systems if you want to use the name Tutor’s Systems, such that the S makes tutors possessive instead of plural. The TLD systems also implies software instead of an implementation of tutoring software, but as I said, it is a very minor issue.

I have edited thousands of articles written by non-native speakers. It is really good that you are trying to use correct English. Sometimes the differences are subtle, such as it is very difficult to know when to say using instead of by using. In nearly every instance, the better grammar is fewer words, so it is not a matter of something better.

For what it is worth, I think you did very well in your post. The only thing I think could be improved is I’m not a native speaking.

