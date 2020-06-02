Which would be the best domain name?

I think tutoring is much better. The TLD solutions seems to be a little less relevant for online classes than other possibilities but you can use it. The term solutions would be more appropriate for software for tutoring but it can be used as you intend to. The second choice is tutors.systems if you want to use the name Tutor’s Systems, such that the S makes tutors possessive instead of plural. The TLD systems also implies software instead of an implementation of tutoring software, but as I said, it is a very minor issue.

I have edited thousands of articles written by people in India. It is really good that you are trying to use correct English. There are millions of very intelligent people in India and they are certainly capable of good grammar but they do not try enough. So since so many people in India make the same mistakes they consider some common mistakes to be correct English but those of us for whom English is our native language know the difference. Sometimes the differences are subtle, such as it is very difficult to know when to say using instead of by using. In nearly every instance, the better grammar is fewer words, so it is not a matter of something better.

For what it is worth, I think you did very well in your post. The only thing I think could be improved is I’m not a native speaking.