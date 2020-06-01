Which would be the best domain name?

Hello!
I need an opinion of native English speaking folks primarily (though anyone can contribute, of course!). By “native” I mean those whose mother tongue is English (any kind of it). I plan to start online e-learning business and I’ve bought three domain names for that. Just to have a choice. And since I’m not a native speaking, it’s impossible for me to know for sure how each of those would sound to native English speakers. The nature of business is online classes (we teach students). Online tutoring basically.
So the choice is this:
- tutor.systems;
- tutors.systems;
- tutoring.solutions