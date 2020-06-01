Which would be the best domain name?

Domains
#1

Hello!
I need an opinion of native English speaking folks primarily (though anyone can contribute, of course!). By “native” I mean those whose mother tongue is English (any kind of it). I plan to start online e-learning business and I’ve bought three domain names for that. Just to have a choice. And since I’m not a native speaking, it’s impossible for me to know for sure how each of those would sound to native English speakers. The nature of business is online classes (we teach students). Online tutoring basically.
So the choice is this:

  1. tutor.systems;
  2. tutors.systems;
  3. tutoring.solutions
#2

Hi ivngorov, welcome to the forums!

I’m also not native English but here is my input anyway:

“Systems” suggests there are ready provisions for tutoring students and that seems to fit your business better.

“Solutions” suggests clients have a need to find ways to tutor students, not in line with your business description, I think.

So my choice would be like:
tutor.systems
or maybe:
tutoring.systems

Just my two cents, :slight_smile: