Hello. I want to become proficient with SVG, and was starting to read w3.org’s manual when it occurred to me there are different versions of SVG.

I have heard that SVG2 is supposed to be much improved, but after researching things, it isn’t clear to me when, if ever, it will be done and supported.

So which version of SVG should I learn?

SVG 1.1?

SVG 1.2?

SVG 2?

I hate having to relearn/unlearn things, but it also seems like a waste of time learning something that won’t be widely supported for months or years in the future.

Suggestions?