Which Stage of the Marketing Funnel Gets Overhyped & Which One Deserves More Love?

Marketing
1

Always hear talk endlessly about top-of-funnel stuff like SEO, social reach, lead magnets, etc. But is that really where the magic happens?

What if most brands are over-investing in awareness..
…while completely underestimating what mid or bottom-of-funnel strategies can actually do?

If you had to ignore one funnel stage for a month & double down on another, What would you drop & where would you focus?

Adding sibertius

2

Overhyped Stage : Awareness

The awareness stage often gets the spotlight — flashy campaigns, viral content, influencer marketing — all aiming to attract attention. While visibility is crucial, businesses sometimes over-invest here, forgetting that awareness doesn’t always translate to conversions or loyalty.

Underrated Stage : Retention

The retention stage deserves more love. Keeping existing customers happy through personalized communication, loyalty programs and proactive support can significantly increase lifetime value and lead to organic growth through word-of-mouth. Yet, it’s often underfunded compared to acquiring new customers.

1 Like
3

CEO - Customer Emotion Optimization?

4

Overhyped stage: Yes.
Underrated Stage: Not obsessing.

5

Awareness doesn’t pay the bills if it doesn’t convert :grinning_face:
I would focus on conversion + retention, because these people already know you, they’re already considering a decision or are loyal customers, and on other hand, improving conversion rates and lifetime value is often cheaper and faster than acquiring cold leads..