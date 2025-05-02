Which Stage of the Marketing Funnel Gets Overhyped & Which One Deserves More Love?

The awareness stage often gets the spotlight — flashy campaigns, viral content, influencer marketing — all aiming to attract attention. While visibility is crucial, businesses sometimes over-invest here, forgetting that awareness doesn’t always translate to conversions or loyalty.
Underrated Stage : Retention
The retention stage deserves more love. Keeping existing customers happy through personalized communication, loyalty programs and proactive support can significantly increase lifetime value and lead to organic growth through word-of-mouth. Yet, it’s often underfunded compared to acquiring new customers.
Awareness doesn’t pay the bills if it doesn’t convert
I would focus on conversion + retention, because these people already know you, they’re already considering a decision or are loyal customers, and on other hand, improving conversion rates and lifetime value is often cheaper and faster than acquiring cold leads..