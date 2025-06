I’m starting a new online store that will collect sensitive customer data. Site is ready for launch; I just need a good and secure SSL. So far I have shortlisted 3 options (not sure which one is best for me).

Let’s Encrypt - Free but is it secure? Digicert OV Certificate - Costly Sectigo Instant SSL - Can I trust this site?

(Links are mentioned for reference only)

Any suggestions are appreciated.